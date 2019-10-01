Pinevale participates in Walk to School Day

VALDOSTA – Approximately 75 students from Pinevale Elementary School will walk to school Wednesday, Oct. 2, along with parents, teachers and community leaders.
Everyone will meet 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Mildred Hunter Center, 509 S. Fry St., and begin their walk to school at 7:10 a.m., school officials said.
The Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety, Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department and other Valdosta and Lowndes County government officials will walk with Pinevale Elementary School's faculty, staff and students to observe International Walk to School Day, school officials said.
People may meet at the Mildred Hunter Center and help "build awareness about safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasizing the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community," school officials said.
For more information, contact Anita Jackson at Pinevale Elementary by calling (229) 333-8535 or Dr. Ronnie Mathis with Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety, (229) 630-3109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.