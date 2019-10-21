Pinevale kindergarten visits Publix

VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School kindergarten class recently visited Publix to learn more about goods and services.
The students were learning about community workers in social studies, school officials said.
"They learned the items were all goods and the wonderful staff members are all examples of services we receive when shopping at the store," school officials said. "Pinevale's students were amazed to learn that most of the items in the dairy, meats and produce sections come from farms."
