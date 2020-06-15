VALDOSTA – The Pinevale Alumni Association accepted the challenge of the literacy crisis by completing its first computer generated adult literacy class earlier this year.
The Khan Academy Tutorial Program was selected to meet the needs of the attendees, association representatives said in a statement. The six-week program was a success because "we measure success one student at a time," they said.
The first class produced three students who attended the program for the entire six-week session. Refreshments were served each morning. Volunteers served as tutors and mentors.
The goal for the next session will be to focus on recruitment and retention due to the attrition rate. Also, curriculum will include a life skills component to focus on retaining many of the students, organizers said.
Pinevale Elementary students benefit from the service because when representatives assist parents, they also assist students, they said.
