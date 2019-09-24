VALDOSTA – The Pinevale High School Alumni Association observed its 11th class reunion recently.
The reunion committee hosted the classes of 1957-72 for the event, organizers said. There were approximately 300 reunion participants during a three-day period.
Dr. Willie Houseal, chairman, Pinevale High School Alumni Association, said bringing all 16 classes together was challenging and rewarding at the same time; however, the reunion was a success.
A meet-and-greet took place on a Friday evening at the Pinevale High School Gym/C.C. Hall Complex. An Orange and Black Ball was held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center on a Saturday night, and the reunion concluded on a Sunday with worship service at Pinevale gym with a classmate delivering a spirit-filled sermon, organizers said.
"The Pinevale High School Alumni Classes of 1957-72 will share memories of this special reunion for many years," Houseal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.