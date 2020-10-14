Pinevale High alumni fund masks, sanitizer

VALDOSTA – The Pinevale High School Alumni Association continues to assist Pinevale Elementary School and Maceo Horne Learning Center in the schools learning endeavors.
The association has joined the fight against COVID-19, members said in a statement. In conjunction with Walmart Store #2615, the Pinevale Alumni presented Pinevale Elementary School a check for $250 for the purchase of face masks and hand sanitizers.
The Maceo Horne Learning Center received a check for $350 for face masks and hand sanitizers.
