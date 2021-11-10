VALDOSTA – The Pinevale High School Alumni Association has teamed up with Kells Rivers, owner of WGOV "Valdosta's heritage radio station, and Kelvin Miley, donation coordinator at Sam's Club, to fight COVID-19 at Pinevale Elementary School and Maceo Horne Learning Center.
The group donated personal protection equipment to the schools.
"We will continue to provide personal protection equipment to these schools as the need arises," said Dr. Willie Houseal, chairman of the Pinevale High School Alumni Association.
