VALDOSTA – The Pinevale High School Alumni Association has spent years working to make the community a better place.
With Dr. Willie Houseal at the helm, the Pinevale High Alum started as a group that got together for reunions and has since grown into an organization that helps out people in need.
While the focus may usually fall on current students, the group is now taking parents back to school.
A new program being introduced at Pinevale Elementary will allow parents of students at the school to take adult literacy classes in a newly developed computer lab. Houseal said there are 12 stations set up, ready to go. Each station serves as a hub with internet access.
The joint venture between Pinevale Alum, Hudson Dockett Community Center and Valdosta City Schools already has a pool of 27 applicants who will work to improve reading skills.
“We are in the process of developing a schedule so, as parents walk their kids to school, they can swing by the gym and come down to where we have the computer lab set up in one of the rooms that use to serve as a band room,” Houseal said.
According to Houseal, the school system provided all the technical expertise and they are currently discussing which programs will be best suited for the task at hand.
“An assessment was done of the parents to know where to start and have an exit strategy,” Houseal said. “They will be able to work at their own pace.”
Once the parents complete the program, the hope is they will feed into the GED program which is sponsored by Wiregrass and is at the Maceo Horne Learning Center.
The hope is the program will begin in January, once the best computer program is selected, and the parents will rotate out in groups of 12.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.