Pine Grove teacher starts book program

VALDOSTA – One Pine Grove Elementary School teacher is working to instill a love of reading in her students at an early age.
Pre-K teacher Katie Colson wants every child in her classroom to love the magic of books, school officials said.
During summer, she reached out to her friends and family through social media and asked if they would be willing to sponsor a student in her class. The response was swift and enthusiastic, school officials said.
Each student will receive a new book every single month of the school year beginning in August. By the end of the year, students will have 10 books from their special sponsors to start or add to a personal library.
Colson is ordering the books through the dollar book program with Scholastic Books.
Students said they were excited to receive their first book, "If You Give a Mouse a Brownie," in August.
“I hope this helps my students learn to fall in love with books, and translates into a lifetime of reading and learning," Colson said.
