VALDOSTA – Fourth graders in Crystal Powell’s Discovery class began the year discussing the challenges of going to school during a pandemic.
Students discussed negative issues such as being required to wear a mask and not being able to sit near their friends, school officials said in a statement.
Through a project-based learning scenario, they discovered the situation does not improve with negative thoughts. Students crumpled up the negative thoughts they wrote and threw them away.
The students decided to create posters to place around Pine Grove Elementary School to remind students and staff that a positive attitude and working together will make a difference during the challenges of 2020, school officials said.
The messages range from staying safe and sanitizing to trying your best every day.
"Together the students and staff plan to make the most of the school year," school officials said.
