Pine Grove remembers beloved teacher

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School staff gathered in front of the school to dedicate the new memorial garden to the late Kim Holcombe and make a special presentation for her family.
Holcombe served as a special education teacher for many years in the community "and is remembered for her kindness, compassion and love for others," school officials said in a statement.
"The memorial garden was designed to honor her and provide a place of reflection, peace and serve as an outdoor classroom for the school," Principal Al Swilley said.
The garden is located in the front of the school and features a bench among new landscaping.
"When approached about the concept, Burke Irrigation and Landscaping was not only eager to complete the job but they also chose to donate their labor and materials, leaving no cost for the school," school officials said.
To further carry on Holcombe's legacy, Pine Grove Elementary School hosted a kindness campaign in the spring to raise funds and give back to the community. Donations were made in her name to the Children's Advocacy Center, local animal shelters, nursing homes, community helpers and food banks.
Additionally, funds were raised to present Holcomebe's son, Daniel, with a scholarship check for college tuition. Daniel recently graduated and plans to attend Truett McConnell College in Cleveland in the fall.
