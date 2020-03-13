Pine Grove receives postcards

VALDOSTA – Students in Crystal Powell’s discovery classes at Pine Grove Elementary School have been receiving 'snail mail' throughout the school year.
The classes are participating in a postcard exchange with other classes across the United States. Students sent postcards to assigned schools across the country with information about our town and state, school officials said.
Every few weeks, the classes have received a postcard from another school with interesting facts.
Students have learned about products and history that they share with other Southern states, wonders of the world such as the Grand Canyon and interesting, but disgusting things such as the gum wall in Seattle.
The class was surprised that Valdosta isn’t the only town to claim the name TitleTown.
Fourth-grader Anjoli Mohanty said, “I like seeing what other schools are doing, not just ours. I have liked reading all the postcards.”
Fifth-grader Megan Willis said, “I enjoyed seeing all the different pictures on the postcards.”
"The students would love to receive postcards from every state before the end of the year," students said. "The class does not have postcards arriving from Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, D.C., or Rhode Island to name a few. If you have a connection to someone in these states send a postcard to Pine Grove Elementary."
