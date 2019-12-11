Pine Grove opens Storybook STEM

VALDOSTA – Students in Renee Griffin's second-grade class at Pine Grove Elementary School designed and constructed LEGO mazes as part of a Storybook STEM unit.
Students chose to work in teams or independently create a maze with an entrance, an exit, one dead end and three obstacles, school officials said.
After construction was completed, students tested their designs using a marble. Students drew and labeled blueprints of their designs. As an extension of this activity, Griffin's class met with Lowndes High School students in Matt North's classroom with a Google Hangout call.
North gave a tour of the engineering classroom, and several high school students presented current robotic and engineering projects, school officials said. At the end of the virtual Hangout, North created a customized metal sign for the second graders using one of the many robotic machines utilized by engineering students.
Seeing engineering projects in various stages of development, design and creation inspired many of the second graders to express interest in taking these types of classes in middle and high school and possibly choosing future careers in this field, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.