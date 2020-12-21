Pine Grove Middle gives back during Christmas season

VALDOSTA —While facing challenges related to COVID-19, including both face-to-face and virtual learning, administrators, teachers, staff and students at Pine Grove Middle School say they are mindful of those facing hardships.
"Every day, our students and their families face poverty, job loss, homelessness, hunger, health concerns, mental illness and instability while they are still coming to school to try to master academic standards and navigate the difficult time being in middle school," school leaders said in a press release.
A Pine Grove Middle spokesperson said the school values the relationship with students above all else. "We understand that the care, warmth, and encouragement we provide are as important as the facts we teach and the life skills we model. This is never demonstrated more than in our yearly Tree of Giving," the statement said.
Collectively, the Pine Grove Community — administrators, teachers, staff, students, parents, CPIE members, volunteers, social workers, clubs and the PAT — came together to make sure that Christmas is brighter for the families of students. This year, through community support, they were able to provide Christmas to 11 families — almost 30 kids — in need. Those families included some living in shelters and hotels, parents who have lost jobs and families experiencing catastrophic medical issues.
All the children received new clothes and gifts. "While these presents cannot possibly fix all their struggles, the gesture demonstrates that PGM loves them, cares about them and is on their side," the statement said.
"So many people gave selflessly to organize club drives, purchase gifts, wrap presents and deliver Christmas to our families. We would just like to say thank you to our PGM community. We are constantly amazed by the generous nature of our school family. Thank you once again for being 'all in' day in and day out for our students. Happy holiday," the statement said.
