VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School students and families recently attended the Second Annual STEAM Night.
"They celebrated science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics," school officials said. During the event, families rotated through stations in the gymnasium that included hands-on experiments such as balloon kebobs, metal-art projects, building toothpick towers and catapults, as well as, capturing memories using green-screen technology.
Third-grader Lauren Willis said her favorite activities were the origami lessons and the green-screen technology that captured her surfing on waves.
Participants could learn about acceleration, velocity, trees and cells.
Fifth-grader Natasha Barzallo said, ”It was a fun night because there were so many cool stations to choose from like balloon kebobs.”
Families of students in grades 3-5 also attended a session in the lunchroom on Georgia Milestones Assessment System testing with Buffy Reddick, testing coordinator. When the night was over, a take-out dinner was provided by the school and proceeds from a grant awarded by the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation, school officials said.
