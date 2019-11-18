Pine Grove honors veterans

Submitted PhotoPine Grove Elementary School students and staff lined the halls of their school to honor veterans Nov. 11. Family members of Pine Grove students who are serving or have served in the armed forces joined their students for a parade around the school led by Mrs. Dean, a PGE substitute and veteran. The Moody Air Force Base honor guard began the ceremony with the presentation of colors and the National Anthem. Veterans walked the hallways with their children to the sounds of patriotic music, and chants of 'USA, USA,' as the students waved flags and posters. Parents visited the wall of heroes display with photos of the veterans and their branch of service.