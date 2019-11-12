VALDOSTA — Pine Grove Middle School hosts its first community yard sale and it's open to the public as vendors and shoppers.
The event is scheduled 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pine Grove Middle, 4159 River Road, school officials said.
Anyone interested in being a vendor, register by going to https://pinegrove.revtrak.net/ or by simply going to Pine Grove Middle’s homepage and registering there.
More information: Contact Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, school public relations coordinator, jamiefoster@lowndes.k12.ga.us. Register by Thursday, Nov. 14.
