VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School instructs many students whose parents are serving in the military.
The connection offers unique experiences for the students and staff of PGE, school officials said in a statement.
"Parents who travel around the world offer interesting lessons for PGE students," they said.
When MSgt. Michael Kelly, father of kindergarten student Easton Kelly, noticed the American flag was looking a bit worn, he provided a new American flag for the school campus. The flag is special because it flew with MSgt. Kelly while he served in Iraq, school officials said.
On Jan. 19, MSgt. Kelly and Easton helped raise the new American and Georgia flags in front of the school.
"Pine Grove Elementary School appreciates the donation and loves their military families," school officials said.
