VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School will receive $151,200 from the School Improvement Digital Learning Grant.
The Georgia Department of Education is awarding digital learning grants totaling $21,578,236 to 55 school districts. The grants are intended to help districts shore up their digital/distance learning infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from school officials released this month.
The purpose of the digital learning grant is to provide opportunities for identified schools to compete for funds to address digital learning needs.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, public school buildings are closed and districts have shifted to digital learning to ensure the safety of students and staff. To support schools and districts with newly identified digital learning needs, the state education department offers the digital learning grant.
The competitive grant will support equity and access to the necessary tools and resources for digital learning and provide opportunities for school staff to stay connected with students. The grant provides additional funds to help federally identified schools focus their efforts to increase student achievement, school officials said.
"All of us at Pine Grove Elementary School are so excited to be awarded this grant," Principal Al Swilley said. "This grant will help to provide all students greater access to devices in order to help meet their learning needs and ultimately, improve student achievement. We look forward to coupling these digital learning technology resources with the already outstanding instruction our teachers provide on a daily basis."
Swilley recognized Angela Snyder, Pine Grove instructional coach, and two Pine Grove teachers, Shayla Strickland and Renee Griffin, for their assistance with the grant-writing process.
