VALDOSTA – Nadia Harris won gold for her pin design at the national SkillsUSA competition this summer.
Harris is a design and media technology student at Wiregrass Technical College in Valdosta and a page designer with The Valdosta Daily Times.
“When I made the decision to go back to school I wanted a challenge and take the opportunity to get more involved in school activities,” she said.
“Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation," according to SkillsUSA. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ need state and national competition in Atlanta.”
Harris designed a pin to represent the state of Georgia called “Ode to Georgia.” She attended the state SkillsUSA competition, where she won her first gold title for pin design.
Following state, she advanced to the national SkillsUSA competition where she presented her state-winning pin along with her artwork and participate in an oral presentation regarding all aspects of her creation of the design.
During the competition, Harris said the best experience was seeing other SkillsUSA students and/or adult members wearing her pin.
“I was able to network and trade pins with other event attendees. Plus the experience challenged me by presenting and designing this pin,” Harris said. “Participating in SkillsUSA allowed me to hone and perfect the skills I learned in my classes."
She said the support and encouragement of Wiregrass instructors and staff enhanced the experience.
Harris plans to participate in state and national competition next year with another pin design.
