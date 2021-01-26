VALDOSTA – A meat producing company based out of Live Oak, Fla., is coming to Valdosta next month to sponsor a job fair.
Pilgrim's is sponsoring the event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-7 p.m., Feb. 4, at the Valdosta Career Center, 1000 N. St. Augustine Road.
The company has more than 250 hourly positions available with starting wages of $11.56-$14.30, according to a statement from the Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers.
Pilgrim's offers weekly pay, according to the release.
Work schedules include 40-hour weeks at six days a week, the release stated.
The registration deadline is Feb. 2. Registration information is available at rb.gy/2f1u4q.
