For almost three years, I have been a member of “Racial Justice Georgia” (https://racialjusticega.org/) the Episcopal Diocese of Georgia’s Racial Justice and Healing Ministries. On the weekend of Aug. 12-14, we went on a pilgrimage to Montgomery, Hayneville and Selma in Alabama.
The mission of “Racial Justice Georgia” is “to follow the journey of Becoming Beloved Community to dismantle racism by telling the truth about our churches and race, proclaiming the dream of the Beloved Community, practicing the way of Love in the pattern of Jesus, and repairing the breach beginning in our church communities.”
On Friday, we went to Montgomery to visit the Legacy Museum. This was my first time visiting the museum at its new location, now with more space for exhibits telling heart-wrenching and thought-provoking stories. While the main focus is on the legacy of slavery, a good portion of the museum pays heed to the Civil Rights Movement and our (still broken) criminal justice system.
The Legacy Museum is one of two entities run by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery under the leadership of Bryan Stevenson. You may know of him from his book, “Just Mercy” (published in 2015; turned into a motion picture in 2019), and the HBO documentary “True Justice.” If not, I highly recommend checking them out.
On Saturday, our pilgrimage led us to Hayneville, where we joined the annual Jonathan Daniels Pilgrimage. Jonathan Daniels was an Episcopal seminarian who joined the Civil Rights Movement and was shot and killed in August of 1965 as he tried to protect Ruby Sales, a young black woman. Among other things, we met with survivors of the 1965 events. If you are interested in learning more about this, go to YouTube and find: “Here Am I, Send Me: The Story of Jonathan Daniels.”
Late on Saturday afternoon, we went to Selma, to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and some of us visited the Civil Rights Memorial Park on the other side of the Alabama River. The next day, Sunday, our journey led us back to Montgomery for the last part of our pilgrimage, the visit of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
This memorial, which is also run by the Equal Justice Initiative, is dedicated to the legacy of enslaved people and especially focuses on racial violence. This too is a place I visited before, but this was the first time I saw the newly added section on community remembrance projects which showcases how communities across the nation are trying to find ways to racial healing and reconciliation by telling the truth.
As a native German, I know how hard telling the truth can be, but I also know that once you do, you are able to move forward as a society so you may build the Beloved Community Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, once dreamed of.
We took some first steps in this direction in Valdosta in recent years, but much work remains to be done.
A coming to terms with your past is nothing to be afraid of, even if it may be difficult. The rewards we reap as a community will outlast the growing pains we may go through as we try to build a better future for our children and grandchildren, so they may stand in unity at a new amphitheater or may visit an exhibit at a newly renovated courthouse that does not shy away from the dark chapters of our past.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a Valdosta resident and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
