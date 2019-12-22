VALDOSTA — Kinyhata Riley juggles motherhood, a full-time job and running her own local business, Beautifully You Photo Booths.
Riley, who is a Valdosta native and Valdosta High School graduate, began the business three years ago after seeing a friend in Orlando, Fla., succeeding with a similar business model.
“It was out of left field,” said Riley, who has no previous photography experience.
Riley had to have a booth built, buy a camera and printer and find props and backdrops. Now, she travels wherever she is needed to bring her unique photo booth to a variety of events.
“I love to do weddings because it’s more personal and not crazy,” Riley said. “Graduations are also popular but we do everything.”
For $150 an hour with a two-hour minimum, Riley will fully set up her booth at an event, help with the operation throughout the evening, and break it down. The booth prints two strips of photos and the images are also uploaded to Beautifully You Photo Booths.
They can also purchase additional media after the event. Unique borders can be added to the photo strips.
“Whatever their theme or colors are, we try to accommodate them,” Riley said.
Her only employees are her sons, Christian Williams and Zamarion Riley, but she hopes that as time goes on she will be able to get a second booth and hire new employees.
To book Beautifully You Photo Booth, contact Riley, (256) 887-4686. Beautifully You can be found online on both Instagram and Facebook.
Riley requires at least one week notice to book her booth for events, and as she only as one booth, slots are limited.
What’s next for this 31-year-old entrepreneur?
She finished her bachelor’s in international business in January while balancing her full-time job at Dillard’s Distribution and operating her business. Looking to the future, she said she hopes to expand this business and hopefully one day be a buyer for Dillard’s.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
