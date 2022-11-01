The Georgia Pickleball Association’s Titletown Fall Brawl Tournament will be played Nov. 4-6 at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center – located at 112 Burton Street in Valdosta.
Registration fee is $55 and includes two events. A third event can be added for $10.
Friday, November 4th — Men’s & Women’s Singles
Saturday, November 5th — Men’s & Women’s Doubles
Sunday, November 6th — Mixed Doubles.
Competition each day may begin at 8 a.m.. Specific start times for each event will be posted and emailed to players approximately one week prior to the event.
Format is Round Robin followed by single elimination medal brackets.
As registration proceeds, tournament management reserves the option to combine brackets as needed if brackets do not fill. If brackets are combined to create playable brackets, awards will be based on the original division and not the combined bracket. Brackets will be combined by age if possible to avoid combining skills. Tournament management also reserves the right to convert brackets to double elimination if necessary.
Skills levels include 2.5 (Recreational),3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5.
Age groups are 18+, 35+, 50+, 60+, 70+
A team must play at the skill level of the higher rated player (or higher) and the age group of the younger player. Age is calculated as of 12/31/2022.
RATINGS
- PickleballBrackets.com ratings will be used.
- For new players with no rating, the PickleballBrackets.com self rating will be used.
- Players who have official USAPA UTPR rating but NO PickleballBrackets.com rating, MUST self rate using
their UTPR rating.
-Players with a UTPR that is higher than their PickleballBrackets.com calculated tournament rating may be moved to the higher level at the discretion of the tournament director.
You may register and identify your partner or request “Need partner”. Your partner must register within five days of your registration or the team will be moved to the wait list. When the identified partner registers after the five day grace period, the team will automatically move from the wait list back to the active list if there is a slot available and both teams have paid. If a player needs a partner, the team will automatically move from the wait list to the active list once a partner is identified, registers, and both players have paid if there is an available slot to move to. NOTE: Your spot in the tournament is not guaranteed until your partner has registered and all fees have been paid in full.
There are no referees. Matches are self-monitored. If a referee is requested, we will do our best to provide one
