VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority will show the animated blockbuster “The Secret Life of Pets 2” Saturday, Nov. 16.
The movie will play on the authority's 20-foot-wide inflatable screen starting at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater in John W. Saunders Memorial Park, 1151 River St., authority officials said.
There is no fee to watch the film and no registration necessary. Authority representatives ask spectators bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating. Picnics are welcome and the authority will sell light concessions. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
This is one of three movies the authority will show before the end of the year. “The Star” will play 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Drexel Park. Finally, the authority partners with Downtown Valdosta to show “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” as the last movie of the year. It will play 6 p.m., Dec. 21, downtown behind the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
