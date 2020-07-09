Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Valdosta City Schools offers reopening options
- Lowndes COVID-19 cases up by nearly 100 overnight
- UPDATE: Police: Cook teen died in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
- Lowndes reports 1,552 COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths added
- A dozen Valdosta prison staffers test positive for COVID-19
- EDITORIAL: Percentages don't mean anything: People are dying of COVID-19
- Lowndes COVID-19 cases increase by 42
- Lowndes County adds 60 more COVID-19 cases
- One suspect surrenders in Valdosta shooting death; police still looking for second suspect
- Judge: No coroner's inquest in KJ case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.