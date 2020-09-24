Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Armed march downtown calls for justice
- Downtown Valdosta will be blocked off for march Saturday
- Valdosta QB Garcia's eligibility under investigation by GHSA
- New chicken eatery expands to Valdosta
- TV series spotlights Wildcats football
- UPDATE: Valdosta couple charged with producing child pornography
- UPDATE: Two arrested, two sought in death of Valdosta teen in Florida
- 'Cat-ching fire: Jones, Valdosta erupt before halftime to rout Bainbridge
- Managing Lowndes: Dukes climbs long ladder to being county manager
- School enrollment down: City, county expect numbers to increase
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.