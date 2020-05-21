Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Missing N.C. man found dead in Echols
- Tax commissioner waives millions: county may have lost $3 million in penalties, fees
- Valdosta's JCPenney not reopening yet
- Valdosta High alum to prosecute Arbery case
- Sewing with a Purpose: Seamstress offers masks during pandemic
- Unattended cooking leads to apartment fire
- UPDATE: Georgia adds more than 900 COVID-19 cases overnight
- UPDATE: Georgia adds more than 600 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- Lowndes cases rise to 208
- Closure extension concerns Valdosta venue owners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.