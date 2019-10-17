Lowndes County Animal Services currently has dozens of wonderful cats available for adoption. For that reason, we have been featuring these fabulous felines over the past several weeks. If you are able to open your home to a kitty in need, this is the perfect time, volunteers said.
Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
