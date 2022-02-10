Get ready to have your hearts stolen - meet Chance. Chance is a super sweet and shy boy who is struggling in the shelter environment and wants only to be loved. Chance will cautiously sidle close, as if he doesn't believe he is worthy of attention, yet his eyes remain hopeful and his tail never stops wagging. Once he learns to trust, Chance will gladly accept tummy rubs and relax into you. Chance is about a year old, has a handsome black and white coat, and is a lab/hound mix. Can you offer the forever home this stunning boy deserves?
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.