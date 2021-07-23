Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Valdosta shooting probed as homicide
- Arrests made in fatal Valdosta shooting
- SGMC reports two virus deaths
- UPDATE: Forrest Street renamed Barack Obama Boulevard
- Taking action: Parent of VHS football player files lawsuit
- VSU installing plaza: Groundbreaking planned for Panhellenic Council project
- Lowndes OKs school return plan; masks optional
- Valdosta men arrested in cockfighting ring raid
- Party for Two: Woman offers event venues for boys, girls
- New police officers take oath
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.