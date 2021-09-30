Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Police: Man dies in Valdosta shooting
- BREAKING: Former Valdosta coach Propst hospitalized
- Teen injured in drive-by shooting
- Vikings blank 'Cats for fifth straight Winnersville win
- $1K bonus available to public safety employees across Georgia
- A Classic Encounter: Valdosta, Lowndes face off for 60th time
- Lowndes High construction delayed
- Families, witnesses detail toxic conditions at Georgia prisons
- Six arrested in Echols drug raid
- Valdosta police seek murder suspect
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.