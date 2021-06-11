Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Police: Teen dies in Valdosta wreck
- UPDATE: Mel Gibson shooting film in Downtown Valdosta; extras needed
- Berrien man pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
- Appeals court deals blow to Rodemaker lawsuit
- GBI: Man faces murder charges for Remerton killings
- Group protests Valdosta billboard censorship
- City approves settlement offer in VPD excessive force suit
- Tift deputy, man injured in shootout
- Berry named state teacher finalist
- Protest planned over Valdosta billboard battle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.