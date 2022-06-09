Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured centerpiece
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
What's Trending
Articles
- Ray City man dies in chase with deputies
- Right at home: Stites leaves driveway to coach Valwood
- Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success
- Gang suspect sentenced to 16-plus years
- Lighting OK'd for Bemiss area
- Business Briefs
- SGMC: Virus patients rise to double digits, again
- Southern Baptist sex abuse database has one Valdosta entry
- More charges for man acquitted of murdering Georgia teacher
- Griner Park development sent for bid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.