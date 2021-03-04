Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Two Lake Park women die in accident near Hahira
- Valdosta man dies in Florida wreck
- Youngest Man on Campus: VSU welcomes 14-year-old student
- School officials reviewing Propst allegations
- Valdosta man pleads guilty to producing child porn
- Lanier County man charged with murder
- Kids store South Georgia Smocks coming to Valdosta mall
- Two members selected for mayor's ethics complaint board
- Lowndes deputy finds suspect wanted for shooting Decatur deputy
- Teen launches live bait vending machine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.