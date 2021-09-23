Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- A Georgia mother got an eviction notice. Then, she fought.
- 50 Years & Counting: Barham hits half-century mark at Miller Hardware
- Police probe fatal Valdosta shooting
- Change of pace: Tajh Sanders finds new football home at Valwood
- SGMC tops 400 virus deaths
- Valwood crowns homecoming king, queen
- Valdosta man indicted on child porn charges: Authorities seek more information
- SGMC reports four deaths
- Florida search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend suspended
- SGMC reports four more virus deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.