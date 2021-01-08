Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Welcome, Baby Sophia: Girl first baby born in 2021
- SGMC adds two deaths, starts vaccination count
- Warnock visits Valdosta ahead of Election Day
- Republicans dominate runoff races in Lowndes
- SGMC reports 200th virus-related death
- SGMC passes 200 virus-related deaths
- UPDATE: Some GOP senators no longer plan Biden objection
- Lowndes COVID-19 cases climb by 67; SGMC at 73 virus-related patients
- Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
- Loeffler backtracks on electoral college objection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.