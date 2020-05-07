Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Rodemaker's receipts reviewed: Open records requests show alcohol purchase
- Packed Up: Rodemaker lands on his feet at Colquitt County
- Tense Valdosta standoff ends peacefully
- Marching to his Own Beat: Valdosta native part of upcoming film
- SGMC acquires Valdosta Medical Clinic
- VIDEO: Ahmaud Abery shot, killed
- Five Lowndes COVID-19 cases added Monday evening
- Families needed for new foster care agency
- Something New: Couple celebrates would-be wedding date
- VAUGHN/STORY BEHIND THE STORY: Clearing air on school board coverage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.