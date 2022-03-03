Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
What's Trending
Articles
- Quitman fire kills two
- Family remembers Harrington as 'Valdosta's legend'
- Police: Woman rammed car with kids inside
- POLING: Remembering Mr. Todd: leader of the band
- Man behind Valdosta snake scare sentenced to prison
- Berrien man charged with home invasion, rape
- 'The Southside Project' premiere set for South Georgia Film Festival
- Lowndes County Food Scores
- Business Briefs
- The Haven seeks city help: Budget shortfall affects women's shelter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.