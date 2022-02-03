Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
featured
Pets of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Sheriff offers $500,000 reward in 'KJ' case
- Business About Town
- Johnsons disagree with sheriff's finding in son's death
- Man convicted of Valdosta murder
- UPDATE: Lowndes gets $22 million grant for high-speed internet
- Valdosta man charged with kidnapping
- SGMC: Eight virus deaths reported: Hospitalizations above 100 again
- Coastal Plains Charter students graduate
- County schools report 200-plus virus cases
- LHS cadet earns full college scholarship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.