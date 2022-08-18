Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.