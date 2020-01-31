VALDOSTA – Stephanie Peterson recently attended the Georgia FFA Center, outside of Covington, for the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association mid-winter leadership conference.
She accepted a grant-funded check on behalf of Westside Elementary School for $1,000, school officials said.
The is a grant, from Georgia Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture, will be used to greatly enhance the agriculture program at Westside Elementary School, school officials said.
While at the camp, Peterson, along with other teachers, worked on additional elementary agriculture lesson plans. They were given educational materials, as well as, online resources from Georgia Grown and Feed My School.
Westside Elementary School is one of the current 26 pilot schools with the elementary ag program, school officials said. The state of Georgia is the first in the United States to develop an agriculture curriculum for elementary schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.