VALDOSTA – When a fire erupts, don't forget your furry friends.
The Valdosta Fire Department urges residents to ensure the protection of themselves and their pets in times of a fire.
Pets are often forgotten about in terms of fire safety and prevention, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said Wednesday.
The VFD held a press conference on National Pet Fire Safety Day which included Boutwell’s personal dog, a 2-year-old labradoodle named Maci.
He advises adding pets to escape plans in case of a fire.
“If your pet’s loose with you at home, you don’t want to kennel while you press the exit drill but actually include your pet with you in practicing exiting your home,” he said.
If kenneled, people should leave their pets close to an entrance before leaving their home so fire crews are able to easily locate the pets upon arrival during a fire incident.
Upon exiting without their pets, people should not go back into the home to retrieve them. Boutwell said they should let firefighters do it.
The city department has received a donation of pets masks so firemen can deliver oxygen to pets that have been affected by smoke inhalation.
“We’ve been very successful in quickly resuscitating pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation by using those masks,” Boutwell said.
He warns residents of ways pets can unintentionally cause fires such as dumping scented wax onto combustible furniture as well as curiously tampering with loose wiring.
“A curious pet can inadvertently cause fires by getting into loose wires, open flames (and) knocking over heating lamps,” Boutwell said.
For families with active pets, the fire chief suggests utilizing flameless candles.
He also advises removing stove knobs that are not being used in case a large pet is able to jump onto the stove and accidentally turn it on by touching the knobs.
The American Red Cross provides additional guidelines for pet fire safety at https://rdcrss.org/3ewLx9d.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.