VALDOSTA – In this time of uncertainty, one fact remains the same: shelter animals need homes.
Emily Smith, Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County director of operations, and Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer, say it will be “business as usual” at both the Humane Society and Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
According to the CDC, there have been no reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 nor is there any evidence that suggests any animals in the United States, including pets, livestock or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19.
Both facilities are taking measures to ensure intakes are clean.
“The shelter will be increasing our social media presence for strays in case anyone who loses a pet and doesn't want to come in due to social distancing,” Dukes said. “Proof of ownership will still be required.”
Those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to not enter either facility, but adoptions are still taking place.
The Humane Society is always seeking fosters and, as it is recommended everyone stay home, Smith said she feels it is the perfect time to consider fostering.
People considering fostering or adopting will need to complete an application.
“Not only is sheltering in place a great time to foster a pet, we are actively seeking foster homes to be ‘on-call’ during this time. We are recruiting fosters for all types of pets: puppies, dogs, cats, kittens; and we do provide vet care, supplies and food,” Smith said.
The Humane Society can be reached at (229) 247-3266 or at info@humanesociety.org. Lowndes County Animal Shelter can be reached at (229) 671-2760.
Both organizations can be found on Facebook.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
