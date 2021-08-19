Personal SPACE: Valdosta artist visits Tifton gallery

TIFTON — The Plough Gallery hosted a reception to celebrate an exhibit displaying the work of Valdosta artist Craig Hawkins, which has been showing at Plough since early July.
The first of Hawkins' works to be displayed at the gallery, the exhibit, titled "Personal SPACE," features 12 paintings from his various series of works, including his "Box" series, which depicts figures standing isolated in a void, perhaps accompanied by another, obscured from the knees up by a box unique to each painting.
Hawkins's statement, accompanying the exhibit, reports that the "Box" paintings, currently numbering in the 20s, reflect our conflict between our own boundaries and our desire for communication, but he hopes as well that people will take their own observations away from his art.
"With the Boxes, I think most of the time, when I've gotten feedback about it, their first question is, 'Well, what's with the box?' And that's good, because that's kind of the intention," Hawkins said. "The Box can be representative of so much. You notice all of the pieces with boxes, they exist in more of a colored field of space, so there's nothing specific to the place or time; it's more of a mental attitude when you look at it. The box then has the freedom to become more metaphoric."
At the reception, Hawkins was happy to talk about his works on display with the guests, as well as his motivation behind his projects and his processes for creating them.
"I like to collect personal motivations and try to visually give them away as a drawing or painting," Hawkins said. "Definition is important to me in a crucial sense, whether that's like the definition of a word that I'm playing around with and investigating, or just the definition or the image itself, how detailed or how loose it is. Those self-imposed restraints, they don't really inhibit me as much as I think; they push me to see more and dig deeper into whatever it is, if it's a word or an idea."
Mark Errol, co-owner of Plough Gallery, said he reached out to Hawkins with the proposition to display his works after noticing that one of his works last year had gone relatively unnoticed.
"(Craig) had a painting that he had done for another exhibit, I think it happened just before COVID or during COVID, and I know it didn't get seen," Errol said. "So he had it in his collection, and it was a showstopper, and I reached out to him. I started having a conversation with him, even about just the one painting. We might be a small gallery but we get a lot of traffic; we'll put it online, we'll get him a different set of viewers. And then ... it grew into an exhibit from there."
Plough Gallery itself represents and displays the work of more than 85 artists from around the country. Named after the idea of what farmers could harvest from the earth, only directing it more toward artists doing the same with their works, the gallery initially displayed only ceramics, but has since branched out into paintings, woodworking, textile arts and more.
While it will only be staying for another two weeks, Hawkins' work looks to fit in perfectly among the gallery's collection.
"Whatever they take away, I hope to make work that, although I'll always wind up staying true to my intentions the best I can, from listening to the artwork while I'm making it well enough," Hawkins stated. "I think it'll go beyond my intentions to a greater level of applicability to everyone, so hopefully, someone can find something in it."
"Personal SPACE" will be on display until Aug. 28. For more information or any questions about the gallery, contact (229) 396-4200.
