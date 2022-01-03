NASHVILLE – Alapaha Circuit Judge Dick Perryman announced he will seek election to the superior court bench.
Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Perryman to the position of superior court judge following the retirement of Alapaha Circuit Judge Howard McClain.
“I am pleased to announce that I am running for superior court judge in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit," Perryman said in a statement. "While serving on the bench, I have spent my time addressing the backlog of civil cases throughout our circuit. The pandemic created a backlog of civil cases and I am proud to say I have effectively eliminated that backlog.
"Since serving as superior court judge, I have already received over 50 hours of training and have more training hours scheduled. Also, as superior court Judge, I drafted an application to receive grant money for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. I am excited to announce we have been approved for over $300,000 in relief funds for our circuit. This grant will save the taxpayers of this circuit money and allow us to push forward with criminal case trials.”
Perryman recently served as Alapaha district attorney, being reelected three times in that role by the voters of the Alapaha Circuit, according to a campaign statement. Perryman has served 20 years as an attorney, practicing both civil and criminal law.
"Judge Perryman has a wealth of experience in the courtroom, handling and trying thousands of cases in this circuit as a private attorney and as district attorney," according to the campaign statement.
“As your superior court judge, it is my duty to be fair, impartial and to follow the law and that is what I will continue to do if elected this spring. I humbly ask for your vote and support to continue to serve as your superior court judge,” Perryman said.
Perryman is a resident of Berrien County, where he resides with his son, Shep, and they attend Nashville United Methodist Church. Perryman received his undergraduate degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and his law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.
Perryman has previously served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Cook County, on the board of the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce, on the board for the Berrien County Collaborative and was previously elected and served on the Nashville City Council. Perryman’s office is located in the Cook County Courthouse.
