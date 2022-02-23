Perry running for Senate District 13

NASHVILLE – Ed Perry announced his candidacy for state Senate District 13 recently.
"Perry has deep roots in the district where he is a conservative small business owner, decorated veteran and longtime community leader," according to a statement released by his campaign. "He is running to defend South Georgia’s way of life against the overreach of Atlanta."
“For far too long South Georgia has been ignored and taken for granted. Now more than ever, District 13 needs a fighter who will stand up for our way of life,” Perry said. “Whether it’s the radical Atlanta special interests trying to impose their way of life onto South Georgia or the attempted leftist indoctrination of our children we see in our schools, it’s past time to stand up and say enough. I’m not running to be a compromise candidate or support whatever way the wind blows on a particular issue. I’m running because I am going to fight for our home and preserve it for generations to come.”
Born and raised in Berrien County, Perry graduated from Valdosta State with a degree in business management and administration. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a U.S. flyer in the Air Force and as the commanding officer of a 350-man military police company at Ft. Gordon. He was an Airborne Ranger and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service, according to the campaign statement.
He served South Georgia on the Nashville City Council as mayor pro tem. He also served as a state representative in the Georgia General Assembly and as a state senator in the Georgia Senate.
He has been actively involved in the Berrien-Nashville Rotary, where he serves as the sergeant of arms. Perry was appointed to the Georgia Tourism Board where he served from 2012-17 promoting tourism across the state.
Ed and Andrea Perry are members of the Nashville United Methodist Church where he was baptized and has been a member his whole life. He has been a Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader, church board member and at present serves as an usher.
"Involved in agriculture for 50 years, Ed Perry is one of us," according to the statement. "He understands firsthand what rural Georgia needs. Ed has owned small businesses and created jobs in South Georgia. As the owner of Horse Creek Winery, which he and his wife of 51 years, Andrea, opened in 2008, Ed has built a business based on the relentless traditions of the South."
Andrea Perry was a schoolteacher in the community for 15 years. As the parents of three children and eight grandchildren, "they want to ensure the traditions and values of South Georgia are preserved and upheld at the State Capitol," according to the statement.
