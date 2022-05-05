Permit OK'd for Roberts House renovation

VALDOSTA – Kellerman Construction and J. Glenn Gregory & Associates Architects have obtained the 11 permits needed for the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House bed and breakfast renovation and will begin Phase I shortly, according to the Valdosta Heritage Foundation.
The total cost for Phase I is $105,630 and includes framing needed to meet code requirements, straightening walls for drywall finish, removal of remaining damaged or burned framing, adding blocking for trim and drywall, installing a much-needed fire suppression system, plumbing, electrical, security system, partial HVAC and other expenses associated with construction (permit for Phase I, insurance, dumpsters, temporary restroom, etc.), foundation representatives said in a statement.
The total cost for the entire renovation is estimated at $525,171, with the timing of subsequent phases dependent on fundraising.
The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House, 206 Wells St., was built in 1845 and is Valdosta’s oldest house.
"This home has a unique and distinct history that predates Valdosta and is fundamental in telling the story of our community’s development," representatives said. "The house is in the Fairview Historic District and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The Wisenbaker Oak at Fairview, which is directly in front of the house, was registered with The Live Oak Society in October 2021 in recognition of being over 100 years old and to honor the family who built the original home."
The Valdosta Heritage Foundation’s mission is to sustain historic preservation efforts within our community and help continue to protect and promote Valdosta’s historic resources and diverse cultural heritage.
Donations and inquiries for the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House renovations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1792, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
