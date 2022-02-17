Perdue stumps for governor in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Saying Georgia's 2020 elections were "not clean," gubernatorial candidate David Perdue promised an audience in Valdosta Wednesday to tackle voter law enforcement if he is elected governor.
The former Republican senator spoke to a crowd of about 100 people at the Smokin' Pig restaurant.
Before Perdue spoke, former President Donald Trump offered his support for the candidate via prerecorded comments.
The 2020 general elections brought Georgia's voting laws and systems under close national scrutiny, with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisting pressure from Trump to change the vote count. The Trump camp also promoted the idea that voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems somehow switched millions of votes from Trump to winner Joe Biden — an accusation that has never been proven.
Perdue, who lost his re-election bid to Democrat Jon Ossof, said he filed three lawsuits in the election's wake "to find out what happened," despite the fact recounts and an audit turned up no systemic voter fraud in Georgia's election.
"Trump knows that if we don't clean up this mess in Georgia we won't have a Republican president again," he said.
Perdue said he didn't see anyone else in the Republican party who could survive the gubernatorial primaries and defeat Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.
He said if he's elected, he would push for the establishment of a law enforcement agency dedicated solely to enforcing election laws. Perdue said he would also get rid of the Dominion voting machines.
The candidate also took aim at Georgia's income tax, saying he would like to see it abolished.
"If you go 60 miles south you won't be paying state income tax because you're in Florida," Perdue said, pointing out that tax structures are one of the first things businesses look at when they want to open new facilities.
Other topics he touched on were his desire for a law to make parents aware of what their children's school curriculum is and tackling problems with drugs and human trafficking up the I-75 corridor, which passes through Lowndes County.
He said that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp could outspend him several times over in the election, but that he was used to taking on bigger opponents in his business career.
"I believe I can unite the party," Perdue said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
