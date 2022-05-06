Perdue makes Valdosta campaign stop

VALDOSTA – One of Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates visited Valdosta earlier this week.
Former Sen. David Perdue visited Valdosta Country Club, where he met with Valdosta and Lowndes County Republican supporters and voters.
Perdue faces Gov. Brian Kemp in the primary election, with early voting already underway. Primary Election Day is May 24.
Many of the attendees, like Cheri Whitney, joined to hear Perdue’s thoughts on the 2020 election and how he plans to combat voter fraud.
“I am glad that Mr.Perdue is willing to investigate what actually happened in the past election, because Kemp has not offered any explanation,” Whitney said. “Perdue has proven that he is willing to listen and to be transparent.”
Perdue addressed his lawsuit against Fulton County to uncover more than 16,000 missing voting ballots, he said.
“The election was rigged and stolen. We need answers because Brian Kemp isn’t going to give them to us,” Perdue said.
No widespread voter fraud was found after numerous vote recounts in Georgia and multiple legals filings were dismissed by judges due to lack of evidence.
Perdue said his plan to deal with election fraud is to establish a branch of law enforcement that will oversee the voting process.
Perdue said he would also focus on better business policies for Georgia, addressing agriculture concerns, traditional school curriculum, eliminating the state income tax, reducing the amount of crime.
Perdue asked the room "how many have voted?" A quarter of the room raised a hand earlier this week.
“As a people, we gotta get out and vote, we can win this if people like you vote. Tell a friend to vote, make calls and remember we gotta vote early,” he said.
Perdue will continue his campaign tour across Georgia until the primary election set for Tuesday, May 24.
