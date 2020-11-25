HAHIRA – Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, alongside Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, visited this north Lowndes County town Tuesday evening on the last stop of their Nov. 24 campaign bus tour.
A common message the trio wanted to leave with the crowd is they’re fighting for “you,” they said, referring to the agricultural community of South Georgia.
Ernst spoke first and, regarding both Perdue and Loeffler as friends, she said they’d be the best option for South Georgia.
She told the crowd of Loeffler’s past working on a family farm and especially noting her time in 4-H. Ernst said she's seen Loeffler evolve in politics and if there’s anyone who’ll fight for agriculture, it will be her.
Loeffler called out “socialism” and the “radical left," she said, adding they wouldn’t help South Georgia with its needs and they don’t know South Georgia like she does.
A conservative vision is what will keep South Georgia thriving and what will keep it healthy as they move toward continuing the fight against COVID-19.
Perdue took his time to remind the crowd about early voting starting Dec. 14.
Perdue said he and Loeffler need South Georgia residents votes, as Republicans fight to retain the majority in the Senate.
“The Senate majority hangs in the balance, and we need you to stand with Kelly Loeffler and me to hold the line,” Perdue wrote on his Facebook page after the event.
He said should he and Loeffler be reelected, the Senate will have a 52-48 lead in favor of Republicans. He said they’ll make waves of change for the betterment of South Georgia.
